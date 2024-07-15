Jessie J explains how ‘life changed’ after becoming a mum

Jessie J has been opening up about how her ‘life changed’ after she became a mum.

The Price Tag singer welcomed her son, Sky, into the world alongside her partner Chanan Safir Colman in May of last year.

As she discussed how mums often experience feelings of guilt, Jessie admitted she is proud to be in her ‘working mum era’ as she reveals she is creating a new album that's been in the works for the past two years.

Jessie shared a sweet video to her 13.9M Instagram followers that shows her and her baby boy singing into a toy microphone together.

In the caption of the post, she penned, “We can’t ever be the same exact person when life changes so intensely. With the same time dedicated to the same things in life always. It just doesn’t work like that, for anyone. Life moves and changes and flows and we have to go with it”.

“Guess my point is we (Mums, because that’s the perspective I am talking from) so often feel guilty or concerned about what other people feel we should be focused on or doing in our lives that we are never in the moment. At work or at home. Like fully present in it. I feel that often and on talking to a few other Mum friends they feel it too”.

She continued, “I say it loud and proud. I am a working Mum. I am in my working Mum era. Once upon a time I was in my career career career selfish only had me to raise era, and I was working non stop. But now shows look like this some days and I LOVE IT”.

“I will get closer to that way of life again but never in the same way because my life doesn’t look that way anymore. I am still finishing the album I have had in my phone for 2.5 years. @jesseboykins3rd call me”.

The Domino singer added, “But at a healthy pace I can handle. Because the biggest success in life is happiness, good health, sanity and when your toddler sleeps through the night”.

Many fans took to the comments to share supportive messages with Jessie after her candid admission.

One fan wrote, “Can’t wait to hear new music and watching you with your son is so warming”.

“I totally agree. Life won't look the same, but it doesn't matter. Thrive in whatever way that brings you joy! moms are magical and we need to hear it more”, penned another.

A third fan added, “Babies grow so quick. Take all the time in the world to absorb your baby”.