Jessie J confirms diagnosis with ‘early stages of breast cancer’

Jessie J has announced that she has been diagnosed with “early breast cancer”.

The Price Tag singer recently took to Instagram to share a video message with her fanbase to explain her diagnosis.

In the clip, the 37-year-old – who shares her two-year-old son Skye with her partner Chanan Colman – stated that she went “back and forth” on making her diagnosis public.

“Before [my single] No Secrets came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word ‘early’. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word ‘early,’” Jessie confirmed, noting that she has been “in and out of tests”.

“I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me,” she admitted.

“It wasn’t something I’d planned, but yeah. I’m getting to keep my nipples. That’s good! It’s a weird topic and a weird situation,” Jessie exclaimed.

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I’m going to disappear for a bit after [Captial Radio’s] Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t*ts and more music,” she added.

Jessie finished her message by clarifying in her caption: “All jokes aside (you know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) this last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive t*ts. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”

Many stars have since sent their support to Jessie, with JLS singer Marvin Humes commenting: “Ain’t no one stronger than you..you know you’ve got this.”

“Sending you so much love,” added Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.