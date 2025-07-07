Jessie J announces she is cancer free after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has confirmed that she is cancer free.

On June 4, the Price Tag hitmaker announced that she had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer.

Now, a few weeks after undergoing a mastectomy, Jessie has revealed that she no longer has any evidence of cancer.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the wonderful news with a video of her two-year-old son Skye – whom she shares with her partner Chanan Colman – repeating the words: “Mummy is going to be okay”.

In the caption of her video, Jessie went on to share that her mastectomy operation was successful.

“And…I AM OK. Results = I have NO cancer spread. Happy tears are real,” she gushed.

“Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy,” Jessie praised to her fanbase.

“This video is from the night before my surgery. We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win,” the mother-of-one penned, before going on to note that she will be undergoing breast reconstruction surgery in the near future.

“Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster,” Jessie concluded.

Many of the Domino singer’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight at her update.

“What wonderful news,” one follower replied.

“So happy for you & your lovely family,” another wrote.

“What an inspiration… So happy for you Jess,” a third fan commented.

On June 23, Jessie confirmed that she had undergone her mastectomy operation, and that she was in the process of waiting for her results.

“I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through. Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results,” she detailed at the time.

“Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!” Jessie added.