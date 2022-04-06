Jessica Wright stuns as she hosts beautiful baby shower

Jessica Wright hosted her extravagant baby shower on Tuesday at the Shard in London.

The former The Only Way is Essex star took to Instagram to share some snaps from the special day. She captioned the post, “WE CAN BEARLY WAIT, my baby shower was absolutely beautiful & everything i’d envisioned”.

Jess looked gorgeous in a brown bodycon dress and gold heels. Her neutral coloured dress matched the theme of the party, which was teddy-bears, seamlessly.

The show-stopper of the day was the cake. It had four tiers and stuck to the nude colour scheme with a cream bear holding up the top half. It was covered in fondant balloons and had a hot-air balloon at the very top.

The bear-themed decorations did not stop there. With a teddy and balloon bunch on each table, as well as a giant bear beside a photo-wall and bear silhouettes showing guests which table they were to sit at, Jessica really nailed the party’s theme.

The food spread looked too good to eat and was full of fresh fruit, sweet treats and bagels.

Biscuits were given to guests as party favours with a photo of Jessica’s baby scan and a thank you message printed on them.

Jessica’s sister Natalya planned the baby shower and did an amazing job pulling it all off.

The singer Tony K Roberts treated the guests, which included Coronation Street’s Michelle Keegan, to a performance.

This is the reality star’s first baby with husband William Lee-Kemp. She revealed previously that she is expecting a boy sometime this spring.

We can’t wait to see him!