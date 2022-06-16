Jessica Wright reveals she is ‘very concerned’ for newborn son Presley

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright has opened up to fans about how her first few weeks of being a mum to Presley has been and reveals why she has been ‘very concerned’ for her son.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram stories to give an update of her and her new arrival. Posting some snaps of the little one cuddled up on her chest she wrote, “A baby who is so settled sometimes & so unsettled at others = a very concerned mum”.

Credit: Instagram

“We’ve established he has reflux & now constipation but sometimes things just don’t add up. It’s so stressful seeing them uncomfortable”.

It seems like the reality television star is really going through it at the moment as she continued, “I’m also hardly putting him down because he wants to be cuddled/ held all the time so it’s been a tasking couple of weeks”.

Credit: Instagram

She closed off by saying, “We’re hopefully getting to the bottom of it though”.

Jessica welcomed baby Presley into the world on May 17 with her hubby William Lee-Kemp. This is the couple’s first child together. The pair tied the knot in Majorca in September 2021 and announced the exciting news that they were expecting a baby just over a month later.

The mum-of-one said she was “beyond grateful” when she announced she was pregnant with her son and has described how “the love is indescribable” since he has been born.

Jess recently revealed that Presley was born via emergency C-section, which she said was not what she planned as she wanted a natural birth and had been practising hypnobirthing.