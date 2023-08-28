Jess Redden posts update after welcoming baby boy with Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has shared an update on her motherhood journey so far.

Jess welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Bobby, into the world last week with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney.

Now that little Bobby is a week old, Jess has opened up about how she’s settling into mum-life and thanked the public for their supportive messages.

Sharing the update to her 92K Instagram followers, Jess posted a series of photos of herself, Rob and their bundle of joy to her Stories.

She explained, “Still very surreal that our gorgeous boy is here. I just stare at his little face all day (and night!!)”.

“Also wanted to say a huge thank you for all the love for baby Bobby. Such an emotional time already but to feel so much love has been such a great support so thank you".

The pharmacist went on to reveal, “He also likes his play gym but has yet to get on board with the co-sleeper”.

Credit: Jess Redden Instagram

Jess shared a candid insight into her experience with breastfeeding by admitting, “Breastfeeding is no joke and Bobby is the hungriest little cherub I’ve ever seen!!”.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint, allowing myself all the emotions, patience and kindness while we both journey through it together”.

Sharing a snap of herself and Bobby in his pram, she went on to say, “First walk was special. Couldn’t stop smiling at everyone that passed with a new sense of pride over my boy”.

Credit: Jess Redden Instagram

Jess then detailed advice for other new mums by explaining, “Also as a new mum you’ll hear all kinds of dos and don’ts which can be overwhelming. You do what’s best for you and baby, keeping that baby happy and healthy and minding yourself along the journey is all that matters”.

Jess and Rob announced their baby boy had been born last week by unveiling adorable pictures of the family-of-three at the hospital to social media.

The 30-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Bobby Brian Kearney – hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy. 21.08.23”.