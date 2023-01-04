Jeremy Renner shares health update amid snow plough accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has shared a health update and thanked his fans for support after he was injured at home on New Year’s Day.

Jeremy was airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries while ploughing snow at his home in Nevada.

His rep had told People that he had experienced a “weather-related accident while ploughing snow”.

Now, the Hawkeye star has shared a photo of himself looking bruised from a hospital bed to his 18.7M Instagram followers.

He wrote a message to his fans that reads, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all”.

Many famous faces, and fans alike, rushed to the comments to send more well wishes to the 51-year-old.

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt wrote, “Continued prayers your way brutha”, while Captain America star Chris Evans penned, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy”.

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”, added Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

The most recent statement made by Jeremy’s rep explained his injuries and revealed he had undergone surgery because of his injuries.

They said, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023”.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition”.

“Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families”.

They closed off by adding, “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans”.