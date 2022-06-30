Jenny McCarthy stuns in new wedding snaps from son’s big day

Wedding and baby photographer Jenny McCarthy was on the other end of the lens as she celebrated her son’s wedding with her husband Martin King by her side.

Jenny took to Instagram to share the gorgeous shots from the big day. She posted a carousel of photos including of herself, television presenter Martin King, their son Dean and their new daughter-in-law Alison. There were also pictures of Jenny and Martin’s other children with their partners and little ones. Everyone looked fabulous in the family snaps.

Jenny captioned the post, “Some of our lovely moments from almost one week ago. Our children & their partners, our grandchildren x3. Our new daughter in law and an incredible wedding day”.

Fans of the photography wasted no time in heading to the comments to compliment Jenny on how beautiful everyone looked. One fan penned, “Jenny your dress is beautiful & you all look so happy”.

“Stunning pics Jenny! Congratulations to the happy couple and also to the proud parents!! You look fab!!!”, added a second follower.

Another added, “Hard to beat a family wedding. Fab photos and beautiful memories. Hope you enjoyed being on the other side of the camera”.

The mother-of-the-groom looked very glam in a floral-patterned blue dress with a matching headpiece. The Six O’Clock Show host Martin looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and silver tie.

The wedding was held at the Killashee House Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare. Jenny previously shared some details about her son’s big day on Instagram saying, “Their little boy Aaron carried his new baby sister Mia up the aisle, and read a beautiful poem and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room”.

She continued, “What an incredible day, our first child getting married. Memories captured forever”.

Dean is the eldest of Jenny and Martin’s children. Their blended family is also made up of Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex. Dean and his new wife are proud parents to 11-year-old Aaron and Mia who they welcomed in May of this year. Jenny and King are also grandparents to two-year-old Sophia.