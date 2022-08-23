Jennifer Lopez shares first glimpse of her wedding dress

The Lopez-Affleck wedding has arguably been the event of the year (so far), and now we’re finally getting a preview into what it was like!

JLo has shared a sneak peek of her stunning wedding dress to her followers, with extra details being provided on her website, OnTheJLo.com.

On her social media, the Marry Me actress teased her followers with a gorgeous close-up of her white, custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. From the snapshot, we can clearly see JLo chose to go for a high-necked dress, with a fluffy, frilled collar.

Her veil beautifully framed her face, and she wore diamond-encrusted pearl earrings. Her makeup looked as radiant as ever, with glowing highlights and a nude lip to finish.

Jennifer and Ben officially got married last month in Vegas. However, the newlyweds decided to do it all over again last weekend in Georgia, and hosted their celebrations at Ben’s private property on Hampton Island Preserve. Their guest list was filled with family, friends and star-studded guests, such as Ben’s good friend Matt Damon and The US Office star Rainn Wilson.

Credit: OnTheJLo

The pair’s celebrations have been long-overdue. Jennifer and Ben were originally engaged back in 2002, but they called off their relationship in 2004 after media attention surrounding their nuptials proved to be too much for them to handle. 18 years later, and the couple are now happily married, along with their five children from previous marriages.

We can’t wait to see more exclusives from their big day!