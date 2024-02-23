Jennifer Lopez marks her twins’ milestone birthday with rare snaps

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins’ birthday!

On February 22, 2008, the singer and actress welcomed twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Since then, Jennifer has also become a stepmum to her husband Ben Affleck’s children – Violet Anne (18), Seraphina Rose (15) and Samuel (11) – whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hustlers star usually tends to keep her children’s lives private from the public eye. However, in honour of her twins' joint 16th birthday, the mum-of-three has now chosen to share a glimpse into her recent trip to Japan with Max and Emme.

Last night, JLo took to her Instagram account to unveil a video montage of what she and her kids got up to in Japan, including a clip of her teasing: “I’ve never seen Max so excited.”

At the end of the video, the 54-year-old penned: “Happy birthday to my coconuts, I love you.”

Following the sweet insight into her twins’ celebrations, many of JLo’s 253M followers have since been expressing their own birthday wishes.

“16?! No way. Wow time flies,” one fan exclaimed.

“The kids seem so normal and I love that! Happy birthday to the coconuts,” another responded.

“AWWW!! I love this so much!!! Happiest 16th birthday to the coconuts,” a third follower commented.

The twins’ birthday comes as Jennifer recently opened up about their support for her career. The Marry Me actress appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna on February 16, during which she was asked about her fashion choices in her new film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.

"My kids are like, 'Mom, the crop top!’. No, they don't dig it,” she teased, adding that it is “crazy” that her children are turning 16.

Recalling bringing Max and Emme to watch the film, Jennifer gushed further: “They loved it. I think they loved it. One of them was crying, yeah it was beautiful. It was beautiful."