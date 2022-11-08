Jennifer Lopez addresses taking husband Ben Affleck’s surname

Jennifer Lopez is now Mrs. Affleck!

The Jenny From The Block singer has recently opened up to Vogue about the reactions – and criticisms – she received after she revealed that she would be legally using her husband Ben Affleck’s name.

Some critics from The New York Times had branded her decision as anti-feminist, but Jennifer disagrees.

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together,” the 53-year-old stated proudly.

Credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

“We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” she added.

When asked if she ever wanted Ben to change his surname to Lopez, the Marry Me actress let out a laugh. “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean?” she explained.

JLo went on to argue her reasoning for deciding to take her newlywed husband’s name. “I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too,” she added.

“But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl,” Jennifer admitted.

The Hollywood star went on to detail the difficulties that led to the initial breakdown of her engagement to Ben in 2004. “We were just living out loud, and it turned out to really bite us. There was a lot underneath the surface there, people not wanting us to be together, people thinking I wasn’t the right person for him,” she said with a heavy heart.

Credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

However, when the couple reconnected in early 2021, sparks flew once again. “I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” JLO revealed. “People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

After rekindling their relationship, Jennifer and Ben eventually tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in August of this year. The pair share five children together from their previous marriages.