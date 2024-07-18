Jenna Ortega stars in new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A brand new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been released.

This upcoming film is the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 movie Beetlejuice and is set to land in cinemas on September 6.

Reprising his role as Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton will star in the movie alongside original cast members Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz.

New actors set to appear in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice include Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti and Willem Dafoe.

This new trailer sees Ryder ask, “The living, the dead. Can they coexist?”. “I can’t believe I’m doing this”, she later admits before stating Beetlejuice's name three times.

Ortega’s character, who declines a call from her mum, states, “Ghosts aren’t real. Only gullible people believe that kind of crap”.

The clip then shows Deetz (Ryder) say to Beetlejuice, “I need you to help me save my daughter but how do I know that you’re going to keep your word?”.

“I swear on my dead mother’s soul”, he states before bursting into flames.

The iconic (and rather fitting) song Tragedy by Bee Gees starts to play halfway through the trailer before viewers get more of a glimpse into how Beetlejuice is going to help save Astrid.

“Confronting the unknown, conquering your fears, there’s nothing harder”, Lydia admits before the trailer ends with plenty of creepy scenes and screaming.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened”.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem”.

Watch the full trailer below:

Feature image credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment