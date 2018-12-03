Jenna Dewan’s new boyfriend just left a VERY flirty comment on Insta

While it is common knowledge that Channing Tatum has a new gf (that would be Jessie J, BTW) we're delighted to see that Jenna Dewan is also moving on.

Jenna and Channing divorced earlier this year after 12 years together, and while it made us question if love even exists, its reassuring to see that both of them are paving the way to finding love again.

Jenna has been rather private about her personal life since the split, but a flirty comment from her rumoured new boyfriend has given us all the feels.

Thanks to Insta page CommentsByCelebs, we can clearly see that Tony Award winner Steve Kazee is smitten with the actress.

On a photo Jenna posted with the caption: 'Have you found your favourite yet?' Steve commented:

'Yes I have' *swoons*

According to Us Weekly, Jenna and Steve have been dating since October.

The pair were spotted kissing at a Halloween party.

Let love live again!