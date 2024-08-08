Jarrod Bowen celebrates fiancée Dani Dyer after getting engaged

Jarrod Bowen is celebrating his fiancée!

Last month, the footballer confirmed that he got engaged to his partner of three years, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, became parents together for the first time last May with the birth of their twin daughters, Summer and Star. Dani is also a mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Now, as the pair continue to enjoy their newly-engaged bubble, Dani is also celebrating her birthday!

Today (August 8) marks the reality star’s 28th birthday. In honour of the occasion, Jarrod has shared a beautiful tribute to her.

In his special message, Jarrod re-shared a post that Dani had previously uploaded for her birthday. Alongside a beautiful selfie, the mum-of-three had exclaimed: “Chapter 28”.

The West Ham star then took to his Instagram stories to post some snaps of the family-of-five on their recent holiday to Portugal.

“Happy birthday to our rock, we love you,” Jarrod penned alongside the images.

Writing alongside another photo of their little ones looking unimpressed, the 27-year-old joked further: “Promise everyone is happy”.

On her Instagram stories, Dani also teased a glimpse into the birthday card that Jarrod picked out for her, which featured the slogan: “Next birthday you’ll be my wife”.

Many of Dani’s 3.7M followers have since been taking to her account to send her their own birthday wishes, with one replying: “Beautiful birthday girl”.

“Happy birthday to the kindest soul,” another commented.

Dani’s birthday comes less than three weeks after she accepted Jarrod’s proposal. At the time, the couple took to social media to confirm that they got engaged during a romantic yacht trip in Spain.

“Us forever,” they wrote in their joint caption on Instagram, along with a stunning image of Dani and Jarrod posing with her engagement ring.