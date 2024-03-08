Janette Manrara pens powerful message for International Women’s Day

Janette Manrara has shared a powerful message for International Women’s Day.

Since today is a celebration of women, the Strictly Come Dancing star has decided to write a touching message about being a woman and mum.

Janette welcomed her daughter Lyra into the world in July of last year with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

To honour her little one today, Manrara took to Instagram to share a tribute about being Lyra’s mum to her 599K followers.

Sharing a poignant photo of herself cradling her newborn just moments after giving birth to her, Janette wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day”.

“We are all super women, we are all enough, we are all powerful beings of light and love, no matter what our lives look like”.

“This is the moment I became the strongest version of myself to date…. the moment I became a mother to a little woman”.

The 40-year-old went on to add, “I hope to raise her in a world where she can do and be anything she wants to be. I will try to show her by example the importance of the self, and the love, unity, and compassion that should be shared amongst all of us always”.

Many fans of the professional dancer headed to the comments to share complimentary messages over her moving words.

One fan said, “You are truly a Wonder Woman. It’s a pleasure watching you on tv and seeing your talent”.

“Beautiful words!!! This photo is adorable”, wrote a second fan.

Another added, “Beautiful photo and beautiful words”.

Janette recently opened up about the bond she has with her baby girl while speaking on the Invite Only podcast.

She explained, “If I had to pick a highlight or what we love the most about having Lyra in our lives now it would be impossible to pick one thing”.

"I’ve learned that there’s no stronger bond and love that can exist than the bond that a parent has with their child”.