Janette Manrara details family time with baby Lyra & grandparents

Janette Manrara has shared an insight into the special family time she’s been spending with her newborn daughter, Lyra, and the bundle of joy’s grandparents.

The Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her baby girl into the world at the end of July with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

Since giving birth to Lyra, Janette has been sharing updates of mum-life on social media, most recently sharing details of Lyra meeting Janette’s parents for the first time and them all getting to spend time together as a family.

Opening up about the ‘beautiful memories’ that they’re making, Manrara shared a gorgeous snap of her, her dad and Alijaž to her 580K Instagram followers.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “Lunch in the garden yesterday. Mom was the photographer so she’s missing in the photo. Been so incredible to have my parents home”.

“Lyra is getting to know her grandparents, and Mami and Ati (“Ati” means “Dad” in Slovenian) are getting a break from cooking and cleaning, and even getting some extra sleep”.

The professional dancer closed off by adding, “Such beautiful memories being made together as a family”.

Many of Janette’s fans headed to the comments to complement the gorgeous family photo.

One fan wrote, “Awww I love this so much, so nice seeing you all bond as a family”.

“Sooo sweet! Enjoy your time together to the fullest!”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter added, “Making beautiful memories very best wishes to you all”.

Janette then headed to her Stories to share more information about her parents’ visit.

“It’s been a really really nice few days with my mom and dad here, just watching them fall in love with Lyra and getting to meet her has been so special and for her to kind of get to know her grandparents”.

She went on to add, “They live so far away so we’re soaking in every second of their time here. Plus Aljaž and I are getting a bit of a rest because we’re not cooking or cleaning because they’re doing it all and we get a little bit of extra sleep too”.

When Janette’s parents met baby Lyra for the first time earlier this week, the new mum explained, “Such an emotional moment. My parents meeting their granddaughter Lyra Rose for the first time”.