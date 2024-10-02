Janette Manrara admits her ‘heart hurts’ amid daughter’s illness

Janette Manara has been sharing an insight into parenthood.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world in July of last year with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Janette has now opened up about experiencing ‘parent guilt’ since her daughter has been unwell while she and Aljaž have been working.

In a candid conversation on social media, Janette admitted her ‘heart hurts’ but revealed she and her husband are ‘working hard to provide for Lyra’.

On her Instagram Stories this morning, the 40-year-old posted a selfie to her 596K followers and wrote, “Confession moment here: Lyra has been unwell. We've discovered she has some kind of allergy to milk (will need to find out more)”.

“She's broken out into a rash everywhere, but luckily she is okay with no fever. Just fussy and wanting cuddles. She did not sleep at all the night before, but finally got some better sleep last night”.

Manrara continued, “Had to leave her w/ the babysitter this morning, before picking her up and going straight down to London. My heart hurts as I don't want to leave her, but I know she will be okay”.

“The guilt is just very strong. Put on my sunshine jumper to help me smile. She is our sunshine, and mum and dad are working hard to provide for her”.

Janette closed off with a heartwarming message for other parents who work outside of the home as she added, “To all working parents feeling guilt, WE'VE GOT THIS!!!”.

In an update this afternoon, the BBC Morning Live host headed back to her Instagram Stories to reveal, “Received so many messages of support from you all, and some sharing that you feel it too”.

“I love my job and so grateful that I have the ability to dip in and out of it to be with her as much as I possibly can be. We're all doing our best and that's what matters most”.