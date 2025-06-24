Jamie Oliver & wife Jools mark 25th wedding anniversary with tributes

The Oliver family are celebrating!

Today (June 24), chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are marking their 25th wedding anniversary.

The happy couple tied the knot back in June 2000, and have since gone on to welcome five children together – Poppy (23), Daisy (22), Petal (16), Buddy (14), and River (8).

In honour of the special occasion, Jamie and Jools have both taken to social media to share adoring tributes to each other.

On his Instagram page, Jamie chose to upload throwback photos to the couple’s special day 25 years ago.

“Today I’m 25 years married to this incredible woman! Jools, you’re my rock. Kind, funny, always there for me and the kids. Honestly, I couldn’t have achieved anything I’m proud of without you,” he penned.

“What a privilege to get older with you. I still think you’re gorgeous like when we were 18 years old even if you don’t believe it you are! Big love Jools. Here’s to even more adventures and laughs together,” the 50-year-old gushed.

“Bring on the next 25 years. Love you so much. Happy 25th wedding anniversary,” Jamie added.

Meanwhile, on her own account, Jools posted a video of the pair reacting to an original song written in honour of their love story.

“Happy happy 25 years together. I feel so very grateful to have shared over half my life with you by my side. In that time we have built a life together filled with so much joy, laughter and plenty of challenges,” Jools wrote alongside the clip.

“You have been my partner in every sense of the word, my confident, my biggest supporter my best friend and the love of my life and you always have my back. You are the most incredible dad to our children and together we have created a home that is always full of warmth kindness and love,”

“There is no one I would rather be with ever or argue with so passionately. To my soul mate happy SIlVER anniversary I love you xxx” the 50-year-old concluded.

Many fans have since expressed their congratulations, with one commenting: “25 years!!!!! Massive congrats.”

“Congratulations! So lovely to see good old fashioned life long love!” another responded.