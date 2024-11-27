Jamie Oliver pens tribute to mark wife Jools’ milestone birthday

The Oliver household is celebrating!

Today (November 27) marks the 50th birthday of Jamie Oliver’s wife, Juliette Norton.

Juliette, who goes by the nickname Jools, has been married to the TV chef since 2000, and the couple share five children together – daughters Poppy (22), Daisy (21), Petal (15), as well as sons Buddy (14) and River (8).

In honour of Jools’ special day, her proud husband Jamie has taken the opportunity to share a meaningful birthday tribute to her.

Earlier today, the 49-year-old chef took to Instagram to post several snaps from throughout his life with Jools, including photos from their multiple wedding celebrations.

“Slay queen !! Happy 50th birthday my darling @joolsoliver 50 !!! I can’t believe it,” Jamie gushed in his message.

“Where has the time gone? What a journey we have had together my goodness !! You still look young and beautiful babe, I love you so much,” he continued.

“Thank you for being the most incredible wife, best friend, you’re the most wonderful bonkers, fun, hilarious, iconic, weird and wonderful human I’ve ever met,” the father-of-five continued.

“You’re the most incredible mum, thank you for being you. I hope you have the best birthday day and week ever. Here’s to the next 50 years!!!” Jamie added.

Many celebs have since sent Jools their own well-wishes, with radio presenter Sara Cox commenting: “Beautiful pics xx happy birthday Jools.”

TV presenter Ben Fogle added: “Happy 50th”.

Earlier this year, fans of Jamie and Jools were thrilled when they decided to renew their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

In June, the happy couple took to Instagram to reveal that they chose Vegas to mark their 24th wedding anniversary.

Jools, who is also a huge Elvis Presley fan, later joked to her husband: “Thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis, I know this marriage has ‘3 people in it but you get me like NO other! Just you wait and see what I have planned for our 25th."