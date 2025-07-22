Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan admit why Freaky Friday sequel took years

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have revealed why it has taken 22 years to make a Freaky Friday sequel.

Last March, Disney officially confirmed that they were producing a sequel to their 2003 hit Freaky Friday, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles as mother and daughter duo, Ellen and Annabel.

The sequel, which has since been given the title Freakier Friday, was filmed last summer and will also star the likes of Chad Michael Murray, Manny Jacinto and Julia Butters.

Now, ahead of the movie’s release in cinemas next month, Jamie Lee and Lindsay have spoken out about the process of making it.

In an interview with People, Curtis and Lohan were asked why it took them over two decades to return for Freakier Friday.

“Lindsay and I have been in each other’s lives since we made that movie. That is first and foremost,” Curtis noted, as Lohan agreed: “It's the most important thing, I think.”

Curtis continued: “Everybody I’ve ever spoken to has asked, ‘Will there be a Freaky Friday sequel?’ When I went all around the world for Halloween Ends in 2022, every stop, they asked. And the answer was, ‘Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager.’”

“So then obviously, Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment, we started really seriously talking about it,” the 66-year-old explained, referring to Lindsay’s two-year-old son Luai.

The two stars were then asked to reflect on how much their lives have changed since the first Freaky Friday film.

Lohan detailed: “I’m at ease in my life because I’ve lived, I feel like, such a long life at such a young age. I feel wiser now and very settled. I’ve become such a positive person. It annoys my husband sometimes. He’s like, ‘You have to see the real s**t.’ I don’t have to, though! I’m going to think of the positive side.”

Curtis later praised her co-star: "I'm telling you, this girl focuses at work. She’s absolutely spot-on, but the minute they say, ‘Okay, you have five minutes,’ she’s like, ‘Wanna see the baby cam?’”

​​Freakier Friday debuts in cinemas on August 8.