Jamie Lee Curtis and Graham Norton lead Late Late Show lineup

This week’s guest lineup for The Late Late Show has just been revealed, and it is bursting with lots of stars!

As spooky season approaches, Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis will be joining presenter Ryan Tubridy live in studio to talk about her new film, Halloween Ends, which is a continuation of the iconic Halloween film series. The actress will discuss how she feels about being part of such a huge franchise.

In terms of personal stories, Jamie Lee will also talk about being the officiant for her daughter’s wedding in May of this year, and the importance of being a voice for inclusivity.

Author, presenter, and beloved Irishman Graham Norton will be returning home to have a chat with Ryan! Graham will be discussing a range of topics, such as his love of West Cork and his brand-new novel, Forever Home.

Retired rugby star Brian O’Driscoll will be sitting down with Ryan to discuss how he is finding retirement, 15 years after he left his professional rugby career. Brian will be promoting his new documentary that he filmed with his friend and psychotherapist Richie Sadlier. The documentary was made to help Brian find his way through the challenges of retirement.

Comedians and podcasters The 2 Johnnies will also be in the studio to give audiences a laugh. The two lads will discuss their time spent filming in America for their new TV show, the enormous reaction to Johnny B’s catfish experience, and how they are finding life on the airwaves with their RTÉ 2FM show, Drive It With The 2 Johnnies.

In an emotional chat, one of the founding members of 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group, Stephen Teap, and campaigner Lorraine Walsh will talk to Ryan about the inspirational Vicky Phelan, as a new documentary, Vicky, is set to be released in cinemas next weekend.

And, if that wasn’t enough, pop superstar Ella Henderson and Cian Ducrot will be in the studio to perform their new hit, All For You.

You can catch all of these stars on this week’s edition of The Late Late Show, airing tomorrow night, Friday, September 30, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.