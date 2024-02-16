Jamie Laing supported by wife Sophie after revealing career move

Jamie Laing has announced a new career move.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who also hosts his own podcast, NewlyWeds, alongside his wife Sophie Habboo, revealed the ‘big news’ earlier today.

After sharing that he is set to host a new project, Sophie Habboo has shared her support for Jamie online.

Laing took to social media to tell his fans that he will now be the co-host of the Drive Time slot on BBC Radio 1 with Vick Hope.

Jamie shared a photo of himself smiling from ear-to-ear to his 1.2M Instagram followers and wrote, “Well this is big news….”.

“@bbcradio1 have for some reason trusted me to co-host the Drive Time slot with @vicknhope. This is a very proud moment!!”.

The former reality star added, “Don’t really know what to say apart from, thank you and mum I’ve made it…. What possibly could go wrong”.

While many fans and famous faces congratulated Jamie online, his wife penned the sweetest message for him.

Re-posting Jamie’s career move announcement to her own Instagram Stories, Habboo said, “Beyond proud of you! You couldn’t be more deserving of this!!!! @jamielaing”.

Other stars took to the comments to wish Jamie well in his new role, with his former Made in Chelsea co-star Ollie Proudlock writing, “My boy. So incredibly proud of you. YEAH BABY!”.

“Just the beginning my man!!”, penned former MIC star Sam Thompson.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse added, “Jamieeeeeee so happy for you friend, congratulations”.

The news that Jamie will be joining the BBC Radio 1 family was announced shortly before it was revealed that Jordan North would be leaving his presenting role.

Explaining that Jordan will no longer be working on Radio 1, BBC released a statement that says, “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North”.

“Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything”.