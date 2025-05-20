Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo mark wedding anniversary with tributes

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are celebrating!

Today (May 20), the former Made In Chelsea stars are marking their second wedding anniversary.

After being in a relationship since 2019, Sophie and Jamie tied the knot during a small ceremony in London in April 2023. They subsequently went on to throw a more lavish wedding celebration in Spain one month later.

Now, two years on from their spectacular Spanish wedding, Sophie and Jamie are honouring their special day by reflecting on their two years of marriage.

Earlier today, Sophie took to Instagram to upload many photos from their wedding day, including the moment that they cut their wedding cake.

“We are two. I love you so much x,” the 30-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Jamie chose to post a stunning snap from their wedding, as well as several hilarious photos of the couple posing together.

“Happy Anniversary you absolute G.O.A.T,” Jamie penned sweetly, referring to the ‘Greatest Of All Time’.

“I hope we never stop laughing together,” the 36-year-old added.

Many fans of the couple have since been sending their congratulations, with one commenting: “Happy Anniversary guys, wishing you many more.”

“Happy anniversary, such a beautiful couple,” another responded.

Jamie and Sophie’s anniversary comes as they recently opened up about the lessons they have learned from their marriage so far.

In an interview with People, Sophie recalled that the best marriage advice she received before her wedding was to become “a team”.

"As long as you grow together and not apart, you’ll be golden. The most rewarding thing is the simplest: doing life together. To go through new milestones together, see each other succeed and experience new things together is so sweet,” she continued.

Jamie agreed, before adding that his advice would be to “marry your best friend”.

“The most rewarding part is getting to live this amazing life with your best mate. There’s nothing like it,” he explained further.