Jamie Laing shares glimpses into wedding with Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are officially married!

The Made In Chelsea couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Chelsea Registry Office in London earlier today.

Sophie chose to wear a mini-length wedding dress with a shortened veil and a beautiful bow. On her way into the registry office, the 29-year-old bride also kept things stylish with an adorable clutch with the words “Wifey for Lifey” printed on it.

After becoming husband and wife, Sophie and Jamie could be seen exiting the building with huge smiles on their faces, sporting chic sunglasses.

Many of their fellow Made In Chelsea alumni were in attendance, such as Spencer Matthews, Millie Mackintosh, Ollie Locke, Caggie Dunlop and Hugo Taylor.

Taking to his Instagram stories earlier this afternoon, Jamie decided to share two glimpses of their post-wedding celebrations so far.

“No better place to have our post Wedding Lunch!!”, the 34-year-old wrote as he shared the menu for their feast at Stanley’s Restaurant.

The groom then uploaded a heartwarming snap of a few of his guests smiling for the camera.

Credit: Jamie Laing Instagram

Following on from their low-key wedding, the newlyweds are looking forward to celebrating their nuptials by hosting a second, lavish ceremony at the Marbella Club in Spain.

Jamie and Sophie first met in 2017, when Sophie joined the cast of Made In Chelsea. They became great friends on the show for a few years, and then in April 2019, the pair decided to enter into a relationship together.

In December 2021, Jamie and Sophie announced that they were officially engaged. Sophie later revealed that it was an extremely romantic proposal, as Jamie proposed to her at the hotel where they had their first date.

After leading her to a beautiful suite by planting handwritten notes around the hotel, Jamie then got down on one knee surrounded by tealights and petals.

Since getting engaged, the couple have been sharing every inch of their wedding planning journey on their joint podcast NearlyWeds.

Congratulations to Jamie and Sophie!