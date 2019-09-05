Jamie Laing has been forced to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing. The Made In Chelsea star suffered an injury during rehearsals which has prevented him from continuing her Strictly journey.

The show confirmed the devastating news this afternoon. They stated, "Sadly due to an injury, Jamie Laing will no longer be able to take part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. As the Strictly launch show is pre-recorded, Jamie will still feature in this programme which airs Saturday 7th September."

Executive producer, Sarah James said, "We are so sad that Jamie won't be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

The reality star was spotted on crutches earlier this week. There's no doubt fans are going to be heartbroken by this news as Jamie was a firm favourite since Strictly announced this year's lineup.