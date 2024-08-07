Jamie & Jools Oliver pen emotional birthday tribute for son River

Jamie and Jools Oliver are celebrating their son River today.

Their youngest son is turning eight years old and to mark the special occasion, the TV chef and fashion designer shared heartfelt tributes for him on social media.

Describing the birthday boy as ‘unique’ with a sense of humour that is ‘off the chart’, Jamie and Jools reflected on sweet photos from throughout River’s childhood so far.

Taking to Instagram, Jools shared a cute video to her 565K followers that show a collection of snaps with River and his family over the years.

Set to John Lennon’s emotional song Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy), Jools wrote, “Happy birthday my little legend number 5. Now you are 8”,

“You are literally the happiest little being to be around. There are a billion things I love about you, your sense of humour is off the chart”.

“I adore your ability to totally laugh at yourself (a trait I find so important) You are a complete chatterbox but some of your questions are insanely clever and interesting. you are so much fun and can match any good energy in the room and triple it”.

“When we ran hand in hand down the beach last week we were laughing as usual and you looked up at me and screamed ‘I love you mum you are so fun’ I really wasn’t doing anything but I will never forget how happy he was just to be there”.

The proud mum closed off by lovingly adding, “You are so unique River we love you just the way you are”.

Jamie also penned a moving tribute to his son for his 10.5M Instagram followers to see on his Stories.

Credit: Jamie Oliver Instagram

Alongside a picture of River celebrating his birthday today while wearing a homemade tophat that reads ‘8’ on it, Jamie unveiled a photo from each of River’s previous birthdays too.

The chef sweetly wrote, “Happy Birthday River 8 years old today Love you so much my boy”.

As well as sharing eight-year-old River, Jamie and Jools are parents to daughters Poppy (22), Daisy (21), Petal (15), as well as their son Buddy (13).