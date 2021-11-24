Jamie & Frida Redknapp welcome the birth of their first child together

Former footballer Jamie Redknapp is now a dad-of-three after model wife Frida welcomed the birth of their beautiful baby boy.

Jamie took to social media this afternoon to announce the wonderful news, and shared the first adorable photo of his new bundle of joy.

“Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp,” Jamie wrote in the caption, revealing his son’s charming name. The name Raphael is derived from Hebrew origins and means ‘God has healed’.

Continuing, Jamie wrote, “We’re so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

Together, Jamie and Frida now have seven children between them, including little Raphael, along with Jamie’s other two sons; 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp; and Frida’s four children from her previous marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie and Frida only recently tied the knot about a month ago, in an extremely intimate ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest, at Chelsea Registry Office. Taking to social media the next day, both of Jamie’s parents, Harry and Sandra, shared lovely wedding snaps to celebrate the occasion.

“Thanking Frida & Jamie for lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future,” 64-year-old Sandra sweetly wrote in the caption along side a gorgeous black and white photo of Jamie and Frida gazing into one another’s eyes.

Meanwhile, famed football manager Harry Redknapp shared another stunning snap of the newlyweds, cutting the small white wedding cake at their private reception which took place at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair.

“Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida’s wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Huge congratulations to both Frida and Jamie on their adorable new addition to the family!