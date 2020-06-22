James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly suffers fifth miscarriage

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek have suffered a fifth miscarriage. The heartbroken parents confirmed the devastating news over the weekend.

In an emotional Instagram post, the actor shared that they were “overjoyed” to be expanding their family, especially after losing a baby last November.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he wrote.

The Dawson’s Creek star continued, “We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other.”

“The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question:How can we take better care of each other?,” he asked.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant added, “And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone.”

James and Kimberly are parents to five children- nine-year-old Olivia, eight-year-old Joshua, six-year-old Annabel, four-year-old Emilia and one-year-old Gwendolyn.