James Jordan reveals daughter Ella’s ‘traumatic’ health scare

James Jordan has detailed that his daughter has been suffering from a ‘traumatic’ health scare.

The professional dancer, who previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, is currently a dad to three-year-old Ella with his wife Ola Jordan.

Last night, James took to social media to inform his followers that Ella had fallen ill and needed a trip to hospital.

On his Instagram account, the 45-year-old posted a heartbreaking snap of his little girl sitting on a hospital bed with a plaster on her wrist.

“What a truly horrible day – from Ella throwing up in the early hours of the morning from coughing so much again,” he recalled in his caption.

“Myself not being able to sleep so going on my phone to see the loss of a Strictly Legend and friend – Robin Windsor,” he detailed, after Robin’s sudden passing was announced yesterday, at the age of 44.

“Getting to the doctors at 9am and being sent to the hospital with Ella to have lots more test – including bloods (very traumatic),” the dad-of-one confessed.

James concluded his message by writing: “Anyway – we all just got home but feel mentally drained. Hope you all had a better one than us. Sending love to all of you.”

Following his upsetting update, many fans of the dancing star have since been taking to his comments section to express their support.

“Lots of love to you all. Let’s hope they can get to the bottom of her cough xx,” one follower commented.

“Sending love back to you . So very sad to hear of Robin’s passing x,” another replied.

Yesterday, James took to social media to share a tribute following the news of Robin’s death.

“I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around,” he penned.

“Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend,” he added.