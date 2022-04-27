Jameela Jamil among celebs to quit Twitter in protest of Elon Musk

A host of celebrities have shared their thoughts on the news that Elon Musk’s $44B offer to buy the social media platform Twitter was accepted by board members. Some users have decided to quit the site, while others vow to keep their account for good.

Among the celebrities to quit Twitter is Jameela Jamil, an English presenter and actress, who announced her departure with a final tweet to her 1M followers.

In a series of snaps with her and her dog, the 36-year-old wrote, “Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold”.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

She continued, “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck”.

Earlier in the day The Good Place actress tweeted, “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s a win win for you all really”, before bidding her final farewell.

The Death on the Nile actress Mia Farrow also threatened to quit Twitter but has since deleted the tweet and has continued to use the platform, thanking Elon for his previous work. In the deleted tweet she wrote, “Well if Twitter becomes even more toxic- with Trumpy- treasonous lies & all the hatred- it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit- for peace of mind”.

After backlash from Twitter users, Farrow is still using Twitter and has said, “You gave us Telsa and Space X. Thank you! Hope you can keep Twitter worthy of your previous achievements and of lawful people everywhere”.

Activist and Star Trek actor George Takei has opened up on whether he is leaving Twitter since the Tesla and Space X CEO purchased the site. Takei tweeted saying, “I’m not going anywhere. Should this place become more toxic, I pledge to strive even harder to lift up reason, science, compassion and the rule of law”.

I’m not going anywhere. Should this place become more toxic, I pledge to strive even harder to lift up reason, science, compassion and the rule of law. The struggle against fascism, misinformation, and hate requires tough fighters. I hope you stay in the fight, right beside me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 25, 2022

The 85-year-old added, “The struggle against fascism, misinformation, and hate requires tough fighters. I hope you stay in the fight, right beside me”.