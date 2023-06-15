Jade Thirlwall reveals insight into bandmate Leigh-Anne’s wedding

Jade Thirlwall has shared the first images from her bandmate’s wedding!

Last week, Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed to her fans that she had tied the knot with her partner Andre Gray.

Before it was officially announced by the Little Mix star, it was speculated that the nuptials were taking place on June 3 in Jamaica.

While Leigh-Anne has yet to share any photos from her big day, her friend and bandmate Jade has decided to share her own insight!

Credit: Jade Thirlwall Instagram

The 30-year-old took to Instagram last night to share an array of photos from the celebrations.

The cute snaps showcase Jade posing with her boyfriend, singer Jordan Stephens. Jade looked stunning in an ombre blue ruffled dress with a butterfly print. The star paired her gown with some lime green heels, as well as a butterfly statement ring.

In the caption of her post, Jade simply penned a butterfly emoji, referring to her outfit’s design.

Even though the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker included several photos of herself with other wedding attendees, fans have still been left waiting to see a glimpse of Leigh-Anne on her wedding day.

Credit: Jade Thirlwall Instagram

However, a few decor details from the reception could be spotted in the images, including a raised wedding table on the Jamaican beach, as well as a coconut drink with an “L A” symbol printed on it, in honour of the newlyweds.

Many famous faces have since taken to Jade’s comments section to delight in the glimpse into her best friend’s wedding.

“The dress is so beautiful,” wrote fellow X Factor alum Marcus Collins.

“You look STUNNING!” gushed fellow Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

“Beautiful,” added bride Leigh-Anne.

In a catch-up newsletter sent to her fanbase on June 9, Leigh-Anne officially confirmed her marriage.

“First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!” the mum-of-two exclaimed.

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us. Thank you all for showing us so much love & support,” Leigh-Anne added.