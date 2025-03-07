Jacqueline Wilson fans react as author reveals second adult novel

Jacqueline Wilson readers have been reacting to the news of her second adult novel!

In September of last year, fans of the beloved children’s author were thrilled when Jacqueline released her first-ever adult novel. The book, titled Think Again, served as a follow-up to her Girls series.

Now, one year after announcing the publication of Think Again, Jacqueline has confirmed that she has written another adult sequel to one of her most popular children’s novels!

Yesterday, the team behind Jacqueline’s franchise took to social media to share a hilarious video of the 79-year-old moving a white statue of herself to different locations in Brighton.

“When deciding my new book for adults, I knew exactly whose story we had to return to… And I thought, where better to announce it than in my local town?” Jacqueline teases in the video.

The bestselling author then moves the statue to its final place, before she decides to decorate it with temporary tattoos, as a hint to her fan-favourite book, The Illustrated Mum.

At the end of the video, Jacqueline confirms that her next adult book will be a sequel to her 1999 hit, and that it will be titled Picture Imperfect.

Following the exciting news, many of Jacqueline Wilson’s grown-up fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their delight.

“Omg omg – The Illustrated Mum was my very first one, can’t WAIT to read it,” one fan exclaimed.

“Exciting news! I loved reading The Illustrated Mum when I was a kid,” another praised.

“Omg I am all here for adult sequels to Jaqueline Wilson books! I’m so excited!!!!!” a third reader added.

The sequel’s synopsis reveals that protagonist Dolphin Westward is now 33, and “yearns to climb out of the rut she is stuck in”.

“Could gardener Lee and his daughter Ava be her chance for a wholesome family life? Or maybe a steamy romance with roguish actor Joel is just what she needs. And what about the offer from her sister Star, now a successful doctor, to move to Scotland and live with her young family?” the plot continues.

Picture Imperfect will be released on August 28, with its cover art and specific release date yet to be revealed.