Jacqueline Jossa reveals if she will be returning to EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa has finally addressed the rumours surrounding her possible permanent return to EastEnders.

The 30-year-old actress, who is best known for playing the role of Lauren Branning in the BBC soap, briefly made an appearance last month to attend the funeral of her on-screen step-grandmother, Dot Branning. The episode reflected the real death of actress June Brown, who sadly passed away in April of last year at the age of 95.

Credit: BBC EastEnders

As fans were delighted to see Jacqueline’s return on-screen, and with her own positive comments about being asked to take part in the episode, rumours began to circulate that Lauren Branning may be returning to Albert Square on a more permanent basis soon.

However, taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, mum-of-two Jacqueline decided to clear up the rumours for her 3.5M followers.

“Just been inundated with people being lovely, but thinking I’m coming back to eastenders full time, I don’t know if something has been taken out of an interview or been completely made up but either way I’m just shutting down any rumours or stories”, she penned.

“I am not on the way back to the square full time, it’s not in talks, I 100% have not confirmed a return”, Jacqueline admitted.

However, the actress went on to write that in the future, she would not necessarily decline an offer to return to EastEnders. “That’s also not me saying I would never go back, when and if the time is right, I would love to”, Jacqueline explained.

Jacqueline finished her post by praising the soap that launched her career. “Like I have said many times and continue to say, eastenders is the best job ever and was an honour for the 8 years,” she gushed before adding, “As of right now, I am not going back”.

Jacqueline first arrived on our screens as part of the Branning family in 2010. She officially decided to bow out of the show at the beginning of 2018, wishing to spend more time with her husband Dan and their two daughters – Ella (7) and Mia (4).