Jacqueline Jossa to create affordable clothing for ‘real girls’

Jacqueline Jossa has marked her collaboration with In The Style by penning a touching note about body positivity.

The mum-of-two stressed that she would never just put her name to something, which is why her range is designed with real women in mind.

The actress shared, “I’m over buying clothes and them not fitting properly unless you’re a super model? You know what I mean right? I’ve always been open about my body, my little problem areas and all that.

“I’m creating a range that has everything from casual pieces that I can just lounge with the kids in, to lovely dresses that actually FIT and cover everything they need to AND it’s going to be affordable for us working mums!” she continued.

The I’m a Celebrity winner gushed about the project, “I cannot wait to take you all on this journey with me, there’s so many exciting things to come – This isn’t just my range , it’s OURS and I want you to help me create it so please comment and let me know what you’d like to see from my range and I’m going to try to make it happen!!”

“I’m also going to share the journey with you, the fits of samples, find out what prints and shapes you want to see etc – you’re literally going to help me create it all! Thank you all for the support , without you this wouldn’t be happening!” she added.

We love how much thought and effort Jacqueline has put into this collection. It’s evident that the actress wants to design clothes that will make women feel both beautiful and comfortable.