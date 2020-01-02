Jacqueline Jossa defends leaving daughters to join I’m a Celebrity

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about the struggles of being a mum in a beautifully honest post. The I’m a Celebrity winner had to leave her daughters for weeks when she was taking part in the reality show and the guilt was overwhelming, the former soapstar shared.

Jacqueline wrote: “Being a mum is tough, even when you feel like you haven’t been your best self that day, and you are tired and need a rest, even when you feel like you’ve done nothing to warrant a break!”

She explained that finding the balance between motherhood and me-time is tough.

“It’s a constant battle with, oo I would love a nice dinner and a cheeky cocktail and oo snuggles and Disney movies with the munchkins. It’s important to do both guys,” she stressed.

Speaking about leaving her daughters Mia and Ella, the actress said it was the most difficult thing she’s ever done.

“Leaving my babies to go into the jungle was the HARDEST thing I have ever had to do, and every single day I thought about them, some may criticise me for leaving them, that’s okay. You won’t understand my reasons, but I want to create a better life for them.

“I want to be able to be at home and work, have date nights and family nights. I went into the jungle for myself, an experience I will never forget. I learnt so much and have become and even better mummy for it,” Jacqueline continued.

“I wanted to be able to be at home more, earn money to put into my business and hopefully open doors to new adventures, which I have done, so my risk of leaping into jungle life was the right decision for me.

"My babies still love me and it was all worth it! I guess what I’m trying to say is, if it’s for the right reasons, do it. Feel the fear and do it anyway,” the mum wrote.