Jacqueline Jossa addresses rumours of ‘heated argument’ with husband Dan

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back against accusations that she had a “heated discussion” with her husband.

The EastEnders star has been married to her husband, Daniel Osborne, since 2017, and they share two daughters together – 10-year-old Ella and six-year-old Mia. In recent days, the couple have been hit with divorce rumours, fuelled by reports that Dan has purchased a second home.

Then, earlier today, photos began to circulate of Jacqueline and Dan appearing to have a disagreement. The 32-year-old actress could be seen speaking to her husband through a car window.

Now, on her Instagram stories, Jacqueline has chosen to speak out about the images.

Alongside screenshots of the photos, the soap star penned: “Naaaaaa I actually can't with your bulls**t.”

Jacqueline then went on to explain the conversation that she had with Dan.

“There was NO HEATED convo. It was a random convo about our paint and sofa shape and then talking through the day. it is sooo crazy to me the lengths you will go.. we are not arguing. F**k off now. I'm pretty sure at one point I was dancing and laughing but it's so funny how that doesn't make the cut..” she detailed.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner also confronted speculation that she is planning on returning to reality TV.

“And for the record the only reality show I'd want to do I've done. I am not planning on any other reality shows. stop trying to twist everything with your sources and/or pals.. It's quite literally not true. None of your business either you time wasters. Go away!” she pleaded.

Jacqueline’s latest statement comes just a few days after she hit back against rumours about Dan’s home purchase.

On Saturday (March 22), Jacqueline penned on her Instagram stories: "Daniel and I are talking constantly, there is no big drama, no big feud, stop looking for one. He bought a house for investment purposes.”

She added: “We are a team and working to look after our beautiful children. The sources the 'pals' the everything else in between. Is TOOO MUCH for anyone to take. Leave us alone."