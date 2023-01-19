Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand’s Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern has announced she is resigning as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

In an emotional clip where she described the last five and a half years as ‘the most fulfilling of my life’, Jacinda shocked the public by revealing she will step down as Prime Minister.

Jacinda's term will conclude on February 7 as she “no longer has enough in the tank”.

Ardern first became Prime Minister in 2017 in a coalition government and became the world's youngest female head of government. Three years later, she led the Labour Party to victory and continued being the country's Prime Minister.

While she was Prime Minister, Jacinda faced a multitude of challenges which she discussed at a news conference. “We encountered a major biosecurity incursion, a domestic terror event, a major natural disaster, a global pandemic and economic crisis”.

As she held back tears, Jacinda explained the reason why she has decided to resign. “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It's that simple”.

The 42-year-old continued, “I’m not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election, but because I believe we can and will. We need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge”.

“I am human. Politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can and then it’s time, and for me, it’s time”.

The mum-of-one then spoke about her future and future plans with her family. “To Neve, Mum is looking forward to when you start school this year. And to Clarke, let's finally get married”.