‘I’ve had to slow down’: Lucy Kennedy on finding joy in lockdown

We chatted to the wonderful Lucy Kennedy about lockdown, staying healthy and her go-to wellbeing tips for these trying times.

The mum has been juggling work and home-schooling and a host of other duties over the past few weeks, but she finally feels like she has got her head around this strange chapter of our lives now. “We’re in week 11 and I reckon that we’re in a good routine in our house. I’m used to seeing my family 24/7 and I’m really enjoying it. These are such surreal times but I’m just getting on with it.

However, like everyone, Lucy has experienced the heartbreaking brunt of this pandemic. “The hardest part was not seeing my parents and my sister Anna. I see her all of the time and our children are best friends and cousins, so we all felt them missing from our lives. That was very very hard. I was also worrying about my dad and we were taking it in turns to leave coffee and papers outside his door.”

But amongst the bad moments, there have been glimmers of joy, like being able to spend more quality time with her three children.

“The best part is spending real quality time with our three children – that’s simply what matters right now. Having fun. Going for walks. Cycles, it all sounds very Enid Blyton but it’s true! I feel like we’re really close now. It’s been good for all of us. I’ve had to slow right down and I love it. I’m still working but at a more comfortable pace I think.”

The radio presenter stressed that taking care of your health and wellbeing is more important than ever. We’d all love to live off scones, cupcakes and shortcake biscuits, but exercising and eating healthy is essential during these stressful times. Our minds and bodies are under a great deal of stress and we need to make sure we’re giving them exactly what they need.

Starting the day with a healthy breakfast is the perfect way to kick-start your morning. As a radio breakfast host, Lucy said healthy food is an essential for her in the mornings.

“I love brekkie and doing breakfast radio, I need energy! Thankfully I’m nicely stocked up with the new Danone yogurt range – they are nutritious and delicious, so I eat one of them as they are or sometimes, I add granola. It’s very hard to be healthy all the time. I’m eating lots of wraps, salad and fish too.”

The presenter and her kids have been loving healthy snacks like fruit bowls, hummus with chopped carrots, cucumber, cheese and apples. Her kids also can’t get enough of the Danone yogurt pouches too.

We all feel so much better when we tuck into healthy food, especially after gorging on everything from pizza to ice-cream over the past few months. Eating well and exercising are two of the top recommendations for minding boosting your wellbeing, Lucy said one thing that keeps her clothes motivated are her clothes. Heading out for a daily walk every day is a must for the busy mum. “When they don’t fit, I get moving! I actually love walking so I walk every afternoon/ evening on my own for thirty minutes. That’s when I breathe! So many people forget to breathe. It helps keep you calm and balanced.”

