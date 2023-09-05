ITV reveals official cast details for Davina McCall’s My Mum Your Dad

We finally have a first look at the cast for Davina McCall’s new dating show!

My Mum Your Dad is set to launch on ITV next week, and ahead of its premiere, viewers have been treated to the first details about its cast.

The producers behind the series – which was initially branded by Davina as ‘middle-aged Love Island’ – took to social media last night to unveil their contestants.

Overall, eight single parents will be taking part in My Mum Your Dad in the hopes of finding love. However, the twist is that their grown-up children nominated them for the series, and they will be watching how everything unfolds amongst the group of parents!

In the show’s official cast photo, viewers have been treated to a glimpse of Clayton and his son Christian, Elliot and his son Zach, Roger and his daughter Jess, and Paul and his daughter Mazey.

Rounding out the lineup are Caroline and her daughter Karli, Monique and her daughter Taiya, Natalie and her son Kaliel, and Sharon and her daughter Tia.

Before the casting names were released, presenter Davina took to ITV’s social media to explain the concept behind the show, and why she thinks My Mum Your Dad is an exciting series.

“I wrote to somebody at ITV saying, ‘I think you should do a midlife Love Island.’ This show is not that!” she exclaimed.

“This show is different because the children nominate their parents to go and take part in the retreat to try and find love,” the 55-year-old detailed.

“And what’s lovely is watching a group of mid-lifers come together, all invested in trying to find a long-term partner. Throwing themselves in at the deep end and finding love,” Davina continued.

“It is all the feels, it’s so heartwarming. You are gonna love it!” she promised.

My Mum Your Dad begins airing on ITV1 from Monday, September 11. Fans will then be treated to a brand-new episode every weeknight, for the following two weeks.