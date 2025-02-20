ITV reveals huge change to Loose Women for the first time in 25 years

Loose Women has entered into a new era!

For the first time ever, ITV have announced that they are producing a Loose Women podcast, based on the long-running daytime show.

The podcast, which will be hosted by an array of Loose Women panelists, will run twice a week alongside the TV series and will give fans access to even more content.

Earlier today, the producers at ITV took to social media to share an announcement video for the upcoming podcast.

In a clip recorded in the Loose Women studio, Kaye Adams was given the task of sharing all the details about the upcoming podcast.

“It is time now to share our exciting news… Something that we have never done before in the history of the show. For the first time ever, we are very excited to announce the launch of Loose Women: The Podcast,” Kaye confirmed.

“After more than 25 years, on your TV screens, we are getting even looser – as if that was possible! We're launching next month to celebrate International Women’s Day. We’re going to go even deeper on the issues that matter most to you, as well as giving you the chance to find out what really happens behind the scenes – which makes me a little bit nervous, I have to say!” she teased further.

Kaye then went on to note: “There will be two episodes every week with two different pairs of your favourite Loose Women.”

Fans have also been invited to send their “questions and dilemmas” to loose.women@itv.com, so that they can be answered on the podcast.

Following the exciting news from ITV, many Loose Women viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their excitement.

“Yes yes,” one fan replied.

“So exciting!” another commented.

Loose Women: The Podcast launches on audio streaming platforms and on YouTube on March 4.