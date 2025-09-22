ITV reveals celebrity cast for new game show with Gary Lineker

We finally know which celebrities will be taking part in ITV’s latest game show!

Following his departure from the BBC and Match of the Day in May, ITV confirmed last month that they had signed Gary Lineker to host a brand-new celebrity game show, titled The Box.

Now, ahead of its air date later this year, the broadcaster has unveiled the 10 famous faces who will be taking part in the new series!

Last night, the team behind ITV took to social media to reveal the cast of The Box.

Taking part in the new show will be reality star Joey Essex, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, retired footballer Graeme Souness, Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, and Love Island finalist Shakira Khan, in her first TV signing since becoming a runner-up in this year’s final.

Rounding out the cast will be JLS singer JB Gill, former MP John Bercow, The Chase star Jenny Ryan, YouTuber Danny Aarons, and journalist Ranvir Singh.

“10 celebrities. The complete unknown. Welcome to The Box…” the ITV team teased in their caption.

According to ITV’s logline, the gameshow will involve the celebrities “stepping inside yellow boxes and being sent to mystery locations. They will never know where they are, or what challenge is facing them on the other side.”

ITV added: “Get ready for your new entertainment show obsession. The Box, coming soon to ITV!”

On his own Instagram account, presenter Gary Lineker went on to tease: “It’s time to open The Box and see who’s inside. Box office!”

Following the casting announcement, many ITV viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Can’t wait for our girl Shakira Khan!!” one fan praised.

“I don’t know what is in this box but I want Jenny and Ranvir to win it,” another predicted.

“What is this show I’m intrigued,” a third viewer added.

A premiere date for The Box has yet to be announced by ITV.