ITV releases first trailer for phone hacking drama with David Tennant

We finally have a trailer for ITV’s next drama, based on a true story!

In January, ITV announced that they were producing a brand-new limited series, which will depict the UK’s phone hacking scandal. The series, titled The Hack, has been created by the producers of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which brought attention to the Post Office scandal and secured several awards.

When announcing The Hack, the broadcaster confirmed that Broadchurch’s David Tennant, Trainspotting’s Robert Carlyle and Mr Bates vs The Post Office’s Toby Jones would be taking on its leading roles.

Now, ahead of its premiere later this year, viewers have finally been given a first look at The Hack!

Credit: ITV

Last night, the producers at ITV took to social media to release their first teaser trailer for the upcoming miniseries, which can be viewed below.

“Phone hacking. Corruption. Cover-ups. The News of the World exposed and a murder still unsolved,” ITV penned in their caption, before going on to confirm that it will premiere later this year.

“A true story that brought down a media empire, The Hack coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX,” they wrote.

ITV’s official logline for The Hack reads: “Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama deftly interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.”

The miniseries has been split into seven episodes, written by acclaimed Adolescence screenwriter Jack Thorne. The cast of The Hack will also include Steve Pemberton, Eve Myles, Cara Theobold, Dougray Scott, Lisa McGrillis, Katherine Kelly and Adrian Lester.

Following the first look trailer, many Instagram users have since been commenting their excitement for The Hack.

Credit: ITV

“This looks amazing. Can’t wait to watch it,” one viewer responded.

“Dream cast! Cannot wait for this!” another praised.

“Very much looking forward to watching this. Powerful story and what a stellar cast,” a third user replied.

A release date for The Hack has yet to be revealed.