ITV finally reveals start date for its new Mamma Mia talent show

Mamma Mia! is coming back to our screens!

It’s been 15 years since the first Mamma Mia! film debuted in cinemas, and five years since Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep and the gang made their glorious return for its sequel.

Luckily for fans of the ABBA musical, ITV now has a new Mamma Mia! project for us to sink our teeth into!

Last night, the broadcaster finally announced that their brand-new talent show, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be launching later this month, on October 22.

The producers behind the upcoming show released a teaser trailer last night, including three of the judges from the show’s panel – comedian and presenter Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware and musical theatre star Samantha Barks.

The brief teaser showcases the trio passing a secret to one another in whispers, before Alan discloses the details to viewers.

“Hey you! Yes, you! Come a little closer. We’ve got a little secret for you. Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be on your screens, Sunday the 22nd of October at 6pm on ITV, ITVX and STV. See you there!” he exclaimed.

In short, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will consist of the search to find two actors for the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of the hit musical.

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will get to see musical theatre hopefuls battle it out for the starring roles, in front of judges Alan, Jessie, Samantha and former Glee star Amber Riley.

Presented by radio host Zoe Ball, the series has been shot on location in the film’s iconic Greek islands. At the end of its eight weeks, the two winning actors will be declared in a live grand final, broadcast from a West End theatre.

So, mark your calendars! Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream launches next Sunday, October 22, on ITV at 6pm.