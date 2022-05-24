ITV confirm this year’s Love Island start date & it’s only days away

The countdown is officially on! ITV have shared some pretty exciting information about the new season of popular dating show, Love Island, and fans are going to be absolutely thrilled.

Earlier this afternoon, it was announced on social media that the highly anticipated upcoming season of Love Island will be premiering on ITV in just a matter of days, on Monday, June 6.

“Here's your first hot date of the summer [heart emoji, fire emoji] #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub!” their announcement read on Instagram.

With just 13 days left to wait until a brand new season of Love Island returns to our screens again, fans were of course overjoyed to hear the news.

“I am SO ready for this!!! Ready for my annual summer of love!!!” one fan excitedly Tweeted.

“If you think I am spending another summer watching bloody #LoveIsland from June 6th then you are absolutely right,” another jokingly wrote.

“On the 6th, summer officially begins!!!” a third chimed in.

Of course this isn't the only bit of Love Island news to come out recently, as it was revealed Islanders will be getting to stay in a brand new villa, featuring the famous fire pit, a lavish pool and more wow-worthy amenities.

We’ve yet to be introduced to a single Islander this season, however, with the premiere date in sight, it’s only a matter of time before the full opening day line-up of singletons is revealed.

Last summer, during the season seven finale, late-comers and bombshells Liam Reardon and Millie Court were crowned our Love Island winners, and the couple are still an item today. As are runners-up, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, along with Faye Winters and Teddy Soares.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank finished in fourth place together and became one of last season’s most notable post-filming breakups, as the pair announced their split last December.

Season eight of Love Island is due to air on ITV 2 this coming June 6.