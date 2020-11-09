ITV announce the full list of stars to appear on I’m A Celeb

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… ITV has announced the full official list of stars to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and we couldn’t be more excited!

While some aspects of the show are going to be quite different this year, such as the location, which has moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales opposed to the Australian jungle, other aspects of the show will be staying the same; like the plethora of Bushtucker Trials, challenges and games along with being introduced to a group of lovable and entertaining starving celebs.

As always, there’s been a lot of speculation as to who exactly will be entering the show this year. However, we’re pleased to announce that the full line-up has been revealed, and it’s quite a list!

For starters, we have renowned author, podcast host and mummy-blogger Giovanna Fletcher. Talking about what scares her the most as she enters the castle, Giovanna said, “I think it’s heights that will get me the most… and ghosts!”.

Next up we have television presenter Vernon Kay, who’s also married to model and presenter Tess Daly. Corrie star Beverly Callard has also joined the I’m A Celeb line-up. Speaking in a promotional clip, the 63-year-old soap star revealed that she absolutely despises creepy crawlies. “I absolutely hate them all, I don't why I've said yes! Oh dear…” she said, laughing.

Olympic gold-medalist Mo Farah is all set to enter the castle, saying, “In that castle I'm sure I'm going to fit right in.” Meanwhile, the former Strictly Come Dancing star, AJ Pritchard has been dreaming about taking part in the show for quite some time. “I am so nervous this is the one show I watched as a child and wanted to do. This is a dream come true!” the professional dancer revealed.

The second soap star to join the line-up is former Eastenders actor, Shane Ritchie, who’s joined by a newly ex-Eastenders star, Jessica Plummer, who was killed off the show this past September.

Former BBC presenter, Victoria Derbyshire is the next celeb to be revealed, as she explained, “It's been a crazy challenging year. I wanted to do something different… this is it.”

26-year-old paralympian Hollie Arnold is the second sports star being added to the list, followed by Radio One DJ, Jordan North.

With a list like this, we truly can’t wait to tune into I’m A Celeb, next Sunday, November 15, on ITV 1, at 9pm.