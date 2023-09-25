ITV announce start date for highly-anticipated Big Brother

Calling all Big Brother fans!

The highly-anticipated upcoming season will be back on our screens super soon as ITV have finally confirmed the start date of the iconic show.

With AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting the series, viewers can look forward to the launch on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.

To celebrate the return of the infamous social experiment reality show, Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in what ITV has described as ‘a disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover’.

The rest of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, except on Saturdays.

There will be a cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life staying in the brand-new Big Brother house

The iconic Big Brother house has a new look for this reimagining of the hit show, but there will still be clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions.

As usual, the public will still play a crucial role as they vote throughout the series and ultimately determine the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.

Fans will be thrilled to hear that each night, Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, an exciting new show hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best. This will be hosted from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience, and will give viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

Big Brother: Late & Live will be the only place to watch the evictees first live interview alongside a collection of unmissable and exclusive features including access to the camera runs, celebrity guest commentary and debate, plus weekly nomination results.

The fan-favourite Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return to our screens. It will air seven nights a week on ITVX, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Big Brother: Late & Live.