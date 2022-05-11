‘It’s totally joyous’: Michelle Williams is expecting baby #3

The Greatest Showman’s Michelle Williams is going to be a mum-of-three! The 41-year-old actress has revealed the exciting news that she's expecting her third child, with husband Thomas Kail.

Michelle is already a loving mother to her 16-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late actor Heath Ledger. Williams and Kail then went on to welcome the birth of their first child together in 2020, an adorable son named Hart, who is sure to be the best big brother.

Michelle announced the wonderful news that she’s pregnant again in an interview with Variety, in which she said, “It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Michelle Williams in Venom

Speaking about what it was like to become a mother again during the pandemic, the Dawson’s Creek actress said, “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that.”

“He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Michelle and her director husband first worked together on Fosse/Verdon, a biographical mini-series about Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, a legendary Broadway pair who shared a love-hate relationship. The series premiered in April, 2019.

Towards the end of that year it was reported that Michelle and Thomas were engaged and expecting their first child together. The pair tied the knot the following March, 2020, before welcoming the birth of their son a few months later, that June.