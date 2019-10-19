It’s time to start treating Meghan like the empowering woman she is

The Duchess of Sussex has achieved so much in the past year. She made history by becoming the first ever guest editor of British Vogue’s September issue. She worked with incredible charities and welcomed her baby boy, Archie.

However, instead of celebrating Meghan’s achievements, people have chosen to belittle the new mum yet again and it just has to stop.

Meghan has gone from being adored by the British press to swiftly becoming the ‘bratty’ member of the royal family whose feminist and left-of-centre views are too much for the red tops to handle.

They have slated the new mum in every way possible in recent months. She was branded a diva and accused of treating her staff poorly. She was slated for looking tired despite the fact that she had just welcomed a baby. She was pitted against the Duchess of Cambridge and rumours about the pair’s supposed feud were inescapable.

Meghan was mum-shamed within moments of making her first public appearance with baby Archie. They complain when she doesn’t attend events and accuse her of being attention seeking when she does.

It seems like the former Suits actress simply cannot win, no matter what she does.

Would it have been easier for Meghan to don an overpriced dress and grin for the cover of British Vogue’s September issue? Yes, but instead the mum curated an issue, alongside Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and his team, that has made history, days before it’s publication date.

Meghan was offered to appear on the cover of the renowned fashion magazine, but politely declined, admitting that she felt it would be too boastful. Instead she gave 15 iconic women who will undoubtedly inspire the readers of one of Britain’s most iconic publications.

All of these women have important and empowering stories to share and the Duchess of Sussex generously gave them the opportunity to grace the cover and share their stories amongst the pages of the glossy magazine.

The Forces for Change issue has given these women a voice in a world that so quickly silences women for being different, especially women like Meghan Markle.

The Duchess stepped aside and let them share their words of wisdom. She was selfless, encouraging and incredibly kind in this act, so why do people feel the need to call her attention seeking, arrogant and stuck up?

Why do people fail to appreciate and acknowledge all of the momentous things she has achieved since joining the royal family?

Do these people just prefer to hate, criticise and downplay every single thing Meghan does? Does it make them feel better? Do they get a kick out of belittling a woman who has given up her privacy, and any ounce of normality for love?

The never-ending hatred aimed at the Duchess of Sussex needs to stop, because regardless of her royal title, she is still a human.