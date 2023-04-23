It’s time to leave the ten-step facial regimen behind & to embrace simplicity

When it comes to skincare, there’s a myriad of products and a multitude of ingredients out there. Add in the latest skincare trends, like ten-step Korean inspired facial regimens and the newest TikTok crazes like skin slugging and skin flooding and somehow a simple cleanse, tone and moisturise no longer feels like it’s going to cut it. But according to the skincare experts, things don’t have to be complicated, some of the most important factors in skincare include simplicity and consistency.

With that in mind, Neutrogena Hydro Boost offers everything you need for a pared back, hydrating skincare routine from day to night, that’s backed by science. The experts behind the range maintain that a regular and consistent skincare routine, starting today can really deliver everything you need in hydration and in turn a more energised and brighter looking complexion by the time summer starts to bloom. With hydration being the foundation of healthy-looking skin, April showers can really bring May flowers. A month of commitment to a hydrating range like Hydro Boost can deliver real transformation in terms of a flourishing, hydrated complexion and healthy-looking glow.

With so much choice on offer in skincare, the temptation can be to chop and change your products and try new things, but according to Neutrogena Skincare Expert, Rebecca Bennet, less is often more, with the magic number being 28 days when it comes to road testing a product. “Dermatologists note an increasing number of people coming to them with red and dry or scaly skin, on their bodies as well as faces. When asked about their skincare routines, clients are bringing out 30 products – they’re exfoliating with scrubs and acids, and piling on serums and peels. Sometimes skin just can’t take this amount of attention. Layering too many products can lead to sensitivity, redness, soreness and dryness; it can damage your skin in the short term and may also leave it open to sensitivity in the long term,” says Rebecca.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser



Paring back your skincare routine to core products offering effective, science backed formulas could be the kinder option for your skin. The much-loved Neutrogena Hydro Boost range is powered by hyaluronic acid with formulas that are dermatologically tested, simple facecare solutions that offer outstanding results in hydration. Working with an intelligent system consisting of an innovative hyaluronic gel matrix to provide constant hydration by the minute, the Hydro Boost range has been developed through extensive research to understand exactly where the skin needs moisture and how to deliver intense hydration to the specific areas where it is needed the most.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sleeping Cream



“Cleansing, toning and moisturising can of course be enough if you are using good quality products and if you are intentional about sticking to a regular and consistent routine. Skincare doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does have to be a commitment,” says Rebecca. “As skin takes around 28 days to renew itself from the bottom layers to the top, you should give any new product four to six weeks before evaluating its effects. A moisturiser will give a real feeling of comfort and immediately quench the skin, but for maximum benefits you need to use it consistently long term to reap the benefits. If you’re not already using them, a serum massaged onto clean, damp skin, followed by a moisturiser daily, morning and night can really make a difference to your skin. Try it for a month and see!”

For a super effective serum that’s a powerhouse of hydrating ingredients, the Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Concentrated Serum offers the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid within the Hydro Boost range, along with pro-Vitamin B5 and glycerin, which is a hydrator found naturally in the skin. Massage 3-4 drops onto clean, damp skin morning and evening, before applying day or night-time moisturiser, to leave skin feeling instantly quenched, smooth and supple.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Concentrated Serum



For a light but effective moisturiser, Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser offers the long lasting, intense nourishing power of a cream in a light formula that absorbs instantly and keeps skin hydrated all day. With the smart combination of two water-binding ingredients – hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose – the formula helps to preserve the moisture barrier so your skin is able to retain hydration it would otherwise lose.

Replenishing the skin’s water reserves not only gives a hydrated complexion but a healthy glow. As Rebecca adds “If your skin is optimally moisturised, the cells are lying flat and have moisture in them, the light bounces off evenly and your skin looks more glowing as a result. The weather, whatever the season, can be unkind and drying on the skin, so moisture is key for a lovely, year-round glow. But sun protection is also vital, whatever the season and shouldn’t be neglected even on overcast days as 70-80% of the sun’s rays penetrate clouds and fog.”

Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield SPF25



Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Hydrating Lotion SPF25 is developed with Helioplex® technology to deliver broad spectrum protection, shielding against both UVA and UVB that can cause premature ageing. Like the rest of the range, it not only delivers intense hydration, but also strengthens the skin barrier day after day so it can actively defend against external aggressors.

