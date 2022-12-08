SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

It’s time to celebrate the Magic of Christmas with Søstrene Grene

by

Søstrene Grene welcomes a new selection of Christmas items to help decorate the Christmas tree and create a beautiful table setting this festive season, available in stores worldwide including Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor now.

Embrace the Christmas spirit and gather with loved ones, as Søstrene Grene invites you to discover an inspiring selection of new Christmas products to help transform your home and create magical moments. This year, they are also introducing quirky beaded ornaments for a cute addition to your tree, along with beautiful glass baubles with a splash of colour.

You will also find inspiration for setting the wonderful Christmas table with tableware in nostalgic Christmas colours but also a dash of fashionable rose and navy, which can also be used for a spectacular New Year’s Eve as well as all year round.

Whether you’re going for neutral or bold colours this year, Søstrene Grene invites you to discover an array of possibilities for decorating the tree and setting the table without breaking the bank. Here are some of our favourite items from this collection:

Tree Mat: Price per item €19.73

Table Cloth. Price per item €24.80

Table Runner (L): Price per item €9.84

Cutting Board (Acacia).  Price per item €11.80

Serving Tray ‘Holly’ (Stoneware). Price per item €12.60.

Bowl (Stoneware): Price per item €2.48

Christmas Candleholder: Price per item €2.80.

Ornaments with beads: Price per item €3.18.

Glass Bauble: Price per item €2.77

Christmas Bauble: Price per item €4.20

For more information on this collection or to check out the many wonderful products Søstrene Grene has to offer, go to www.sostrenegrene.com.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.